Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$62.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 146,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,771. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.
About Aritzia (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
