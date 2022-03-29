Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$62.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 146,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$453.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$363.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,771. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

