Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.76. 709,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $124.21 and a 1-year high of $173.11. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.