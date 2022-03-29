Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2021 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.56.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

