Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. 160,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

