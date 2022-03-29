Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.49. The company had a trading volume of 108,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,203. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

