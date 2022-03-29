Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 141 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.51. 4,323,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.24 and a 200 day moving average of $537.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

