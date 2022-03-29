Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.35. 63,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

