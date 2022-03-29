Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,500. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.45.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

