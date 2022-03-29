Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.06. 41,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.88 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

