Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.32. 41,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $196.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

