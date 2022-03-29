Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

