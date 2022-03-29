Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Shares of ASPU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

