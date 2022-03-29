Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
ARZGY stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
