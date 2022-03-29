Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

ARZGY stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.