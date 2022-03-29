Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to post $268.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $268.60 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $34,414,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,367. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

