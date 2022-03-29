ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.