Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $28.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.