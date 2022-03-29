Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,495. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.