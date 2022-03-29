Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $282.44. 488,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,105,540. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.80. The company has a market cap of $708.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

