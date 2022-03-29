Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.20 and its 200 day moving average is $414.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.68 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

