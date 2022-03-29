Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,070. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

