Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

