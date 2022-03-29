Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.62. 759,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,302. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

