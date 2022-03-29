Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $8.68 on Tuesday, hitting $444.98. 1,676,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

