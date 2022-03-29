Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AUS opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

