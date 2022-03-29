Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 12,471 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

