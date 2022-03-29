Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $412,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Shares of FNCL opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $59.39.
