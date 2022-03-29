Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.