AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

