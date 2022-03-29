Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

AVID opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

