Axe Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $87,507.17 and $50,045.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00297091 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

