Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 14.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.33. Approximately 30,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 664,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

