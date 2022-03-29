Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

