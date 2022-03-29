B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 347,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,657,856 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.