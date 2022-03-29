Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

