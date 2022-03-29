Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $479,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

