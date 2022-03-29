Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases Shares of 10,362 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,362 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

