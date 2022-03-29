Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $5,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.