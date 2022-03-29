Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

