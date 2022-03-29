Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Ball by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

