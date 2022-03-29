BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to report sales of $112.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $113.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BANF opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $83.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $11,666,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $75,605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,287,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.