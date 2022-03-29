Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

