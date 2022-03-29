Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNNRU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNNRU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

