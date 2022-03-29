Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $443.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.