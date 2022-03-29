Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €118.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €118.00 ($129.67) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €141.47 ($155.46).

FRA:LEG opened at €104.35 ($114.67) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($108.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.86.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

