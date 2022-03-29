Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €177.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.09 ($178.12).

Shares of WCH traded up €2.35 ($2.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €152.80 ($167.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of €135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.24.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

