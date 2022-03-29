Barclays Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $115.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

