Barclays (LON:BARC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($2.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.50 ($3.27).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 152.53 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.18.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

