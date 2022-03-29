Barclays Lowers Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.