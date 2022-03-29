Barry D. Cooper Sells 678 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENV stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 423,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 311.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

