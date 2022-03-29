BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 49.0% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BayCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BayCom by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BayCom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BayCom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.